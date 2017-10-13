South Cariboo has Girl Guide cookies on sale Sunday

Support our local girls by purchasing the classic or chocolate mint cookies

Keep an eye out around town for Girl Guides selling cookies! Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Girl guides will be out and about selling boxes of popular mint and classics cookies in 100 Mile House.

It’s all part on the long-held custom in communities all across Canada during National Cookie Days, explains local Guide leader Tracey Lervick.

“We are having it on Sunday, Oct. 15. Our Girl Guides will be out and about in town and selling cookies with tables set up at Save-On-Foods and at Cariboo Mall.”

Girl Guide cookies are one of Canada’s best-loved traditions since 1927, and is the official fundraiser of Girl Guides of Canada.

All the proceeds from sales of the classic cookies (half chocolate and half vanilla) and the chocolate mint ones will go toward local Girl Guide groups, she adds.

Lervick says guides of all ages will be out selling the cookies this year, available for $5 a box, or $60 for a case of 12.

The local guide leader explains she hopes more girls will join up and more adults take part with Girl Guides, a place where “girls are empowered to take the lead, jump into awesome activities, and explore what matters to them.”

Teaching girls to lead the way, seek new challenges, find their voice, discover how they can make a difference in their world, and also how to make friends and have “a ton of fun” are some of the other Girl Guide slogans

“We are still taking registrations for girls, and adult volunteer members are always needed.”

Visit online at the Facebook site “100 Mile Girl Guides” to keep up-to-date on registrations and groups for various ages of girls aged five and up. So far, there are Brownies (ages 7-8) and Pathfinders (ages 12-14) meeting on Mondays, and Sparks (ages 5-6) and Guides (ages 9-11) meeting on Tuesdays.

More information on registration or volunteering with guide groups locally is available by calling Tracey Lervik at 250-706-7411, or online at www.girlguides.ca.