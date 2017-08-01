RCMP check turns up lost dog in wildfire evacuation zone near Williams Lake

Cpl. Stephanie Lin is taking care of a sweet little black and white Border Collie cross at the Williams Lake RCMP Command Post. The lost dog is being transferred to the BC SPCA in Williams Lake until the owner can be found. Photo submitted

Mounties say the possible border-collie cross has helped boost morale

RCMP in the Williams Lake Wildfires Command Post had a friendly visitor who boosted spirits.

While doing a check in the evacuated zone near Mountain House Road and Highway 97 North on July 31, a black and white dog emerged from an area that had been burned by the fire.

RCMP officers took her back to the command post where she was given food from items donated earlier, water and a makeshift bed.

“We think she might be a border-collie cross,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“She’s very mild-mannered and easy going, and has been a good morale boost for our police officers, working long shifts.”

Williams Lake RCMP were set to reluctantly turn over the dog to the local SPCA, who will hopefully be able to reunite her soon with her owners.