Volunteers Peter Kruse, front, Glenn Ehlers, centre, Terry Buckoll and Roger Packham were working hard unloading, sorting and stacking up logs to prepare them for splitting and adding to the firewood pile after clearing trees off the 99 Mile Ski Trails. Carole Rooney photos.

Nordics nearly ready for another season

Work bee’s biggest tasks tackled by ‘seasoned’ club members

Chainsaws were buzzing, brooms were swishing and the steady thump-thump of logs being stacked was the busy backdrop when volunteers were hard at work up at the 99 Mile Ski Trails during the 100 Mile Nordic Ski work bee on Oct. 22.

Club secretary Barb Matfin says it went “very well” with a “good group of well-seasoned” local Nordic members who turned out to attack the chores at hand over the approximately four-hour work bee under mostly sunny skies.

Trail clearing was done on both the ski trails and the snowshoe trails and the Lodge clean-up saw pictures rehung and the kitchen and rental equipment were also reorganized.

All the wood cut was transported over to fill up the main woodshed, with all the logs unloaded, sorted and stacked up to prepare them for splitting and adding to the firewood pile for the Lodge fireplace and cabin stoves.

“The Lodge is spic-and-span, the wood sheds are full, various other little projects were done, and we got some drift fence put up and some gates repaired – the big things, lots of firewood and just getting everything straightened out at the Lodge.”

The trails were cleared of standing dead trees (before they fall), willows and saplings, the “waxing cabin” was cleaned up, the marathon storage trailer is cleaned out of old items that were loaded and taken away, and it was all accomplished under fairly pleasant autumn weather, she adds.

“They’ve been brushing a lot the last couple of weeks, so that’s pretty much been done.

“What we do need, now, is the back 10 needs to be done – it’s the very, very back trail that, thankfully, the fires didn’t get to. We were very fortunate, because … the Williams Lake Cross-Country Ski Club, a lot of their trails were burnt in the fire.”

While the ski club had enough people to get the most urgent jobs done, Matfin says the society board would like to encourage more younger Nordic members to turn out and volunteer to help out with these trail and cabin chores.

“It would have been nice to see more younger club members come out … they can ask any executive member how they can help because there’s lots of help needed.”

Matfin says the women who contribute the home baking are terrific and add another great reason to turn out to work bees – to enjoy some of those tasty cookies and snacks.

 

Rick Rottluff, left, and Mel Van Ruyskensvelde loaded up lots of old lighting and other obsolete equipment, parts and garbage to take away for recycling, reuse or what-have-you after the cabins at the 99 Mile Ski Trails were cleaned up.

Previous story
Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Just Posted

Proposed rec centre concept includes turf field, walking track

Pool not affordable, says working group vice-chair

Canim Lake Dancers return from China

Dancers part of a ten day international festival

PSO Escape Room a fun, family fundraiser

Get pseudo-snowed in at an old cabin or chain-ganged into solving clues

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

Most Read