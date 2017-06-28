Longtime residents move to Clinton

By Victor Popiel.

Elsie Trottier and Slim Sound have sold their house and have moved just down the road to Clinton.

Elsie has been a fixture at the SMAC thrift store where she will be missed. She might pay a visit from time to time.

Poker

The final poker tournament was held June 11 with 14 players attending. The winners were: 1st Ray Olsen, 2nd anonymous, 3rd Eric Graham, and 4th Elaine Pattie. There will be no tournaments in July or August.

Bingo

There will be no bingo over summer. More volunteers are needed to continue holding bingo next season.

Yard sale

The VFD yard sale will be open July 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tables will be set up beside the Corral Restaurant.

SMAC news

There will be a general meeting on July 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC). Everyone is welcome to attend.

VFD news

A fire practice will be held July 4 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive.

New members are welcome.

Bookmobile

The Thompson Nicola bookmobile will be in the area on July 6. It will be at the South Green Lake fire hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.