Lone Butte Rocks set for Sept. 9

By Al Jones

With the continuing threats of expanding wildfires, constantly changing wind directions, new fires, lightning strikes, area evacuations, poor air quality, road and highway closures, the Lone Butte Rocks (LBR) committee has selected Saturday, Sept. 9 as a final, but still tentative date for this year’s free family fun day.

The kids will be back in school and hopefully, the situation will have improved by then.

The LBR’s committee is planning on taking the free family day to a new level this year with a free hamburger lunch starting at 11 a.m. in Water Tower Park and a free dinner starting at 5 p.m. the Lone Butte Community Hall.

Although, as we are all aware, plans can change at a moments notice, Mark Allen will be performing at Water Tower Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a garage and bake sale at the park.

This will be followed by a 4-H sale from 2 to 4 p.m. and Kid’s Zone games with a bouncy castle at the Lone Butte Community hall, with music entertainment on the outside stage.

This will be followed by a free baron of beef dinner and a family dance at the hall. The committee regrets that due to a previous commitment, Uncle Chris the clown will not be at the LBR event this year.

With the shortened notice other groups may or may not be able to participate this year, but the LBR committee wants to thank and express appreciation to all the volunteers that assisted with the emergency food bank this summer, as well as our volunteer fire department.

Mark the date on the calendar and we hope to see everybody there.