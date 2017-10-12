Logging coming to Sulpherous Lake

Logging is coming to Suphurous Lake via West Fraser Mills and Forest Stewardship Plan CP 064. FLA20001. The area proposed is the east side of Hathaway Lake, the north side of Sulphurous Lake and a section on Deka. It’s crown land, and they will make their own roads.

An information meeting, to answer your questions, is scheduled for 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre, on 7571 Pettyjohn Rd., Sulphurous Lake.

Food drive

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Food Drive is on Sunday, Nov. 5. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., our firefighters go door to door to collect non-perishable foods or cash for this year’s Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes.

If you will not be home, your donations can be left at the firehall on that day.

If you, or anyone you know could use a little help this Christmas, call Donna Jarvis at 250-593-4541.

Public hearing

The Cariboo Regional District is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

This is regarding a rezoning request by Irene Astley to subdivide 7390 Sheridan Lake West Forest Service Rd. into two lots.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Carolyn Charlton and Tony Eades.

Wedding anniversary congratulations are sent for Sharon & Jim Chisletts’ 57th; Celine & Paul Desaulniers’ 52nd; and Patty & Tom Nash’s 42nd.

Condolences

Sadly, Charlie Faessler passed away Oct. 4 at the age of 93, joining his beloved wife Lorraine who passed away Aug. 15.

Mass will be held at Bridge Lake’s Holy Family Church at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 13, followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Afterwards, a Celebration of Life for both Lorraine and Charlie will be held at 2 p.m. on the same day at the Interlakes Community Centre.

Calendar

Call this writer for contact numbers.

– Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department quarterly meeting: 10 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 15.

– Knotty Ladies Appliqué Group meets 12.30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16. Call 250 593 4070 for the venue.

– Log Cabin Quilters meet 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the ICC

– Call this writer by Oct. 18 to reserve for Deka Ladies Auxiliary’s October 21 Fall Dinner.

Happy hour is at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.

– Call Lorraine Jerema (250-593-2384) to reserve your $15 table at the annual Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12 at the ICC.