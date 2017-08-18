Lac la Hache events to be rescheduled

By Barbara Hansen

It’s been a very long five weeks breathing in all that smoke! I can hardly remember what a nice blue sky is like but I am definitely thankful our own local fire is contained.

Some events, unfortunately, have been cancelled like the Cutting Horse Clinic and the Greeny Lake VFD Family event.

The Family event will be scheduled for another date and I will try and keep you informed of the new date as soon as it is made available.

The South Cariboo Garlic Festival also has a new tentative date scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24.

A bit disappointing for some of us but a wise decision for sure.

More roads hopefully will be reopened by then and the other wildfires will be under control making travel easier and safer.

Back open

The Thrift Store reopened on July 29, many new donations have been made. Judy and her volunteers have been kept busy reorganizing.

Skookum Scoops, our ice cream store, has reopened for business on the less smokey days. Nice to see them up and running again.

Bingo has resumed at the Community Hall with Aug 9 being our first one held.

We had good attendance with a crowd of approximately 60 people.

Everyone was happy to see each other again, we are like one big family who shared stories about where we travelled to when evacuated and what we did to keep safe if we did not travel.

Congratulations

Some great news to share with you all! At this time I would like to welcome our newest fire princess born on August 11 to Elisha Logan. Congratulations and best wishes to you all!

Thank you

Thank you to the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department and local residents who worked diligently throughout the night putting out a fire caused by a lightning strike at Timothy Lake on Saturday, Aug 12.

That is really close to me and I am so thankful to that Fire Department.

God bless you all.