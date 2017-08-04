Just over two weeks of meals served in Lac la Hache

By Barbara Hansen

Elisha Logan and the volunteers did a superb job at the Community Hall.

They kept the kitchen open and running for just over two weeks, serving lunch to approximately 60 people and about 80 for supper each day.

It was an ongoing battle getting food supplies in to supply the community’s needs with 564 coming in to get much needed items.

It will be a while yet before the rest of the donated food items are moved on to other communities in need and a good clean up is done at the hall. In saying that, the weekly bingo will be cancelled till at least August 9.

Family Fun Day

The Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department is advising that due to the ongoing battle with the wildfires, the Family Fun Day event scheduled for August 5 is put on hold for the time being.

Cutting horse clinic

Cheryl Monical advises that the cutting horse clinic event is still in the works on August 5 and 6 at the Monical Ranch, no plans have been made to cancel at this time.

Vandalism

There was a bit of vandalism here in Lac la Hache in the last two weeks or so. The targeted area was Timothy Lake Road with two signs being cut down with a chainsaw.

The first one was the moose sign by the Hungry Bear and the second one was the report a wildfire sign further up on Timothy Lake Rd. Both signs have now been repaired. Many thanks to the people who took the time to correct the situation.