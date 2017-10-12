Happy to be Home party in Watch Lake

The bi-weekly correspondence from Gisele Poliseno for the Watch Lake/North Green Lake area

I would like to welcome back all the residents from the Watch Lake and North Green Lake area that were evacuated during the Elephant Hill wildfire.

I want to say a big thank you to the Watch Lake and North Green Lake Firefighters, who stayed behind during the wildfires, as well as RCMP members, conservation officers and the army, for looking after the residents’ homes and properties in the area.

This summer was something that we will always remember and I hope will not repeat itself.

Open House Party

A ‘Happy to be Home’ Open House Party for the Watch Lake and North Green Lake residents has been organized for Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH).

Come and meet your neighbours and thank those that protected our community during the wildfires. Please bring an appetizer to share. Coffee, tea and juice will be provided.

WLNGLVFD AGM

The Watch Lake/North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s annual general meeting has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning at 1 pm. at the WLCH.

The agenda will include executive reports, treasurer’s report, projects, presentations and elections of officers.

Coffee, tea and goodies will be served.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers and dates

– WLNGLVFD has fire practice every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– WLNGLVFD Auxiliary next meeting will be on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall (Hall #1).

– The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association meets every second Wednesday of the month at the WLCH. Social at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30.

– Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute meets every third Monday of the month at the WLCH; meetings commence at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.