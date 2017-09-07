First South Cariboo Summer Festival a big hit

Gradie Fry, aka Flash, (left) and Ryan Dugaro checking out a fire truck at the festival.

The South Cariboo Summer Festival, held on Sept. 3, was a big success according to Shelly Morton, the Executive Director of the South Chamber of Commerce, which was the primary organizer.

“I think it was highly successful. I think the community really came together and came out and supported their community and had a great time.

The event, which was originally scheduled for August, got moved into September due to the wildfires and included a show and shine, live entertainment, a kids’ zone, a rib fest, mascots, dancers and more.

Morton says over 2,000 people came out.

“I was extremely pleased with the number. I know at one time there were over 1,000 in the park so the number actually could be higher.”

The event was received excellently, according to Morton.

“Everybody had a great time, getting a lot of messages on our Facebook page about thanking us for doing the event and handing out a whole bunch of cupcakes and balloons and just having a good time.”

Some of the highlights included the Canim Lake Band with drumming and dancing with Chief Mike Archie, the duck race, the live entertainment, great speeches by the political representation and all the people there, says Morton.

“The kids had fun in the creek helping collecting ducks.”

They’ll be planning to do it again next year, according to Morton.

“Hopefully, we’ll go back to our original plan of the Summer Festival in August.”

The 50/50 and duck race raised $2187.50 that will be donated to the South Cariboo Search and Rescue, says Morton, adding that she would like to thank all the volunteers with a committee of about 25 people and more volunteers jumping on board.

The show and shine had a host of different and interesting cars people could check out. Max Winkelman photos.

With the summer heat, ice was a good way to cool off.