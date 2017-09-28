Final Farmers Market Friday Sept. 29

Kim Baechmann sells Circle H Ranch burgers to Vanessa Williams and her children Able, 4, and Flint, 6, at the Farmers Market on Sept. 22. Carole Rooney photo.

The last South Cariboo Farmers Market of the season is set to take place this Friday, Sept. 29 and it’s sure to be filled with plentiful fresh produce from the fields of local farmers.

For the last market, the organization will be hosting a free basket draw as well as hot baked potatoes, tea and coffee for visitors, all to the serenades of live music from guitarist Doug Maxwell.

This year’s market season went well, despite the wildfires, says Market Manager Laura Markila.

“There were two weeks we weren’t there because of the fire but otherwise it was a really good season,” she says.

“There were still some vendors missing from time to time, people who were evacuated or on alert who didn’t want to take the chance of coming, but I think the shoppers, the people coming through were still there and there were still tourists and I’d say it was really close to an average year,” she says.

“It’s our last market so I suspect as many of our vendors will be there as possible,” says South Cariboo Farmers Market president Tina Johnson.

The market has grand plans for the future as well.

On Nov. 17 and 18, the night of the Santa Claus Parade and the following day, there will be a two-day Christmas market from 5 to 9 p.m. on the Friday night and then 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Saturday.

Ingrid Mapson will be singing at the venue.

“There’s going to be lots of vendors. It’s going to be packed,” says Johnson.

They’ll also be looking to fundraise for their coupon program to help support local, low-income families shop at the market.

While 30 families were funded by Healthy Families of BC and the BC Association of Farmers Markets, thanks to last year’s fundraising, the market was able to raise $1,200 to sponsor an additional five families.

In addition, Johnson says that depending on what members hope to do in the future, the market may look to expanding their season and making use of the indoor space they have on a monthly basis.

“It’s kind of nice to extend it a bit more,” says Johnson.

For more information, the market manager or president can be reached via email at southcariboofarmersmarket@outlook.com.

But, before future plans, shoppers will have their last chance at the market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 in downtown 100 Mile House.

“I would like to thank all the vendors and the public for coming out even though it was a stressful smokey summer. I’m grateful for them all coming out and supporting the market and making it a good community gathering place,” says Markila

“I’m confident that we will continue on with the good markets that we’ll be having.”