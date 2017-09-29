Fall dinner approaching

Linda Fulton, left, won one of the raffle prizes at last year’s DLDVFD Ladies Auxiliary’s Fall Dinner, with fire chief Al Boyce’s son, Brayden, turning the barrel, and president Patty Nash drawing the ticket on Oct. 15. File photo

Deka Lake &District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s annual Fall Dinner is Oct. 21. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $6 for children aged six to 12. Happy hour is at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Call this writer, by October 18, to reserve.

The raffle will be drawn at the dinner; please note that there is a misprint on the tickets and the raffle will be drawn on Oct. 21, not Oct. 14.

Coffee Chat

The Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) will not hold a “Coffee Chat” in September but, on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the first such gathering will host Barb McPherson, author ofThe Land on Which We Live, Life on the Cariboo Plateau from 70 Mile to Bridge Lake.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy this very special event. Members pay a $2 drop-in fee, non-members pay $3.

Bridge Club

Bridge Lake Duplicate Bridge Club reconvenes on Oct. 4, 6.45 p.m. at the ICC.

Anyone wishing to play is asked to call Wendy Dubbin at 250-593-4538.

Birthday bubbly

Birthday bubbly goes to Sharon Stewart, Pete Bonter and German Glatz.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Toddler Play Group, 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29 at the ICC.

– Darts &Games Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29. BYO snack and beverage.

– Deka’s Ladies Auxiliary’s first meeting is 10.30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the fire hall. Please bring in your raffle tickets.

New members are always welcome.