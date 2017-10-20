Doris Rufli’s regular correspondence for the Forest Grove area

Flowers, photos and candles told of love and memories by many who came to pay their respect to Carol Abrams and her family, arriving from near and far to remember a woman they admired and deeply cared about. Doris Rufli photo.

It was a full house at the community hall on Sept. 30, with people coming together to celebrate the life of long-time volunteer and Forest Grove resident, Carol Abrams.

She was remembered by family, friends and community members as a beautiful, fun-loving and very family-orientated woman who always smiled and whose door was open to everyone.

The ceremony concluded with the perfectly fitting song – Somewhere over the Rainbow.

Darts

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, is hosting the South Cariboo Zone Darts Tournament on Oct. 21 – registration 10 a.m., toe line 11 a.m.

Two mixed doubles from each Legion are invited to partake – all players must be Legion Members in good standing.

Bottle Drive

This event – slated for Oct. 21 – had to be postponed to the spring of 2018.

Cans, bottles and drinking cartons can still be dropped off on the day at the Forest Grove Storage Lot (located on the access road to the post office and Legion) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alternatively, they can be left either in the bins at the school, the transfer station or at Richard’s house.

For more information, please contact Richard Bergen on 250-397-2876.

Oktoberfest

Bratwurst and sauerkraut will once again be on the menu along with the meat draw between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, at the Forest Grove Legion.

In the evening, the ever popular Karaoke with Dodi will extend the celebrations of the day into the night, with song, music and dance.

Dance

‘Spooktacular Fun’ is promised for this year’s Halloween Dance at the Forest Grove Legion on Oct. 28. On offer are an open kitchen from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the weekly meat draw from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. as well as prizes for best costumes and more.

Mark Allen invites everybody to dance the night away or simply enjoy his music and catch up with friends starting at 7:30 till late. No cover charge.

Halloween

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department requests your presence on the evening of Oct. 31, to enjoy their annual fireworks display gathering at the Forest Grove community hall. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available by donation.

Remembrance Day

Gathering in the parking area of the Forest Grove Legion, the short procession to the cenotaph will start at 10:45 a.m.