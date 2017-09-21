Community barbecue Sept. 23

Joey Only plays during June’s Legion Week. He’ll be part of the entertainment for the Forest Grove Legion’s Community BBQ on Sept. 23. File Photo

The Forest Grove ’94 Lions are getting ready for the 2017/18 curling season to take place every Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m., from mid-November to mid-March.

If you would like to participate, please attend registration on Sept. 22, between 7 and 9 p.m., at the community hall and curling rink – sign-up fee is $180 per person.

For more information, please contact France J. Robert on 250-397-2560 or email ruthlakelodge@gmail.com.

BBQ

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, invites everyone to a community and volunteer barbecue on Sept. 23.

The free pig roast and turkey dinner will be served at approximately 6:30 p.m. – a donation of salad, buns or a dessert would be appreciated. Joey Only will provide music, stories and entertainment.

For more information please contact the Legion on 250-397-2455.

Darts

The Blind Draw Goofie Newfie Shoot at the Forest Grove Legion is scheduled for Sept. 30, 2017. Entry fee is $10, registration will take place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., with toe line at 11 a.m. sharp.

For more information please contact Chuck Kyler on 250-395-4982 or chuck_kyler@hotmail.ca.

Work Bee

The Forest Grove Cemetery Committee is getting ready for their annual clean-up, scheduled for Oct. 1, starting at 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are most welcome – please bring gloves as well as rakes and wshovels, if available.

For more information, please contact Richard Bergen on 250-397-2876.

Oktoberfest

The Forest Grove Legion once again invites locals and visitors alike to partake in their annual Oktoberfest celebrations. The event will take place on Oct. 14, and a special menu will be offered between 4 and 7 p.m.

After the weekly meat draw (from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), Dodi Martens will set up for an evening of karaoke with singing, dancing and musical entertainment.