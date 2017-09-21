Community barbecue Sept. 23

The Forest Grove ’94 Lions are getting ready for the 2017/18 curling season to take place every Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m., from mid-November to mid-March.
If you would like to participate, please attend registration on Sept. 22, between 7 and 9 p.m., at the community hall and curling rink – sign-up fee is $180 per person.
For more information, please contact France J. Robert on 250-397-2560 or email ruthlakelodge@gmail.com.
BBQ
The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, invites everyone to a community and volunteer barbecue on Sept. 23.
The free pig roast and turkey dinner will be served at approximately 6:30 p.m. – a donation of salad, buns or a dessert would be appreciated. Joey Only will provide music, stories and entertainment.
For more information please contact the Legion on 250-397-2455.
Darts
The Blind Draw Goofie Newfie Shoot at the Forest Grove Legion is scheduled for Sept. 30, 2017. Entry fee is $10, registration will take place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., with toe line at 11 a.m. sharp.
For more information please contact Chuck Kyler on 250-395-4982 or chuck_kyler@hotmail.ca.
Work Bee
The Forest Grove Cemetery Committee is getting ready for their annual clean-up, scheduled for Oct. 1, starting at 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are most welcome – please bring gloves as well as rakes and wshovels, if available.
For more information, please contact Richard Bergen on 250-397-2876.
Oktoberfest
The Forest Grove Legion once again invites locals and visitors alike to partake in their annual Oktoberfest celebrations. The event will take place on Oct. 14, and a special menu will be offered between 4 and 7 p.m.
After the weekly meat draw (from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), Dodi Martens will set up for an evening of karaoke with singing, dancing and musical entertainment.