The annual craft and bake sale will be held on Nov. 25 at the 70 Mile Community Hall.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and there will be a concession stand.

If you want a table at this sale or for more information, contact Miriam at 250-456-7531.

VFD news

The VFD will hold a general meeting on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive.

Everyone is welcome, particularly those interested in joining the firefighting team.

For info call Dennis at 250-456-6050.