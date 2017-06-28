By Doris Rufli

Residents, families, individuals and guests are invited to attend the annual Canada Day picnic, celebrating this country’s 150th birthday, hosted by Marianne Van Osch and Barb Thomas.

Beautiful Ruth Lake Park (maintained by the Forest Grove ’94 Lions) along Eagle Creek Road will once again be the venue of this sociable gathering.

Hot Dogs (courtesy of the Forest Grove &District Recreation Society) will be available by 11:30 a.m., followed by O Canada at 1 p.m. and a delicious cake.

Tournament

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, is organising their first Horseshoe Tournament on July 8, starting at 9 a.m. Entry is $40 (teams of two) and includes meal coupons. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m.

This is a family friendly event and beginners are welcome. No membership is required.

For more information and/or advance registration, please contact the Legion on 250-397-2455 or Gordon Burns on 250-489-9380, or email gordburns@cyberlink.ca.

Johnny Cash

David James and Big River are scheduled to pay tribute to the Man in Black at the Forest Grove Legion on July 15, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Legion or by calling 250-397-2455.

For more details, check out their website – www.johnnycashtribute.com.

Darts

On May 27, the Forest Grove Legion hosted twelve teams from Armstrong, Ashcroft, Barriere, Clearwater, Kamloops, 100 Mile House and Forest Grove.

Organised by Chuck Kyler, the Goofie Newfie Darts Tournament went underway with only little delay despite a power cut throughout the community. All participants were in high spirits, enjoying each other’s company and competing amidst a great deal of fun and laughter.

Ruth LeBlanc (108) and Kevin LeBlanc (Armstrong) won, Mike Matyi (Barriere) and Sharon Ruston (Clearwater) came in second, while third place went to Rene LeBlanc (108) and Harvey Watson (Clearwater).

The Women’s High In went to Sharon Ruston (Clearwater) with 95 and Ed Andrews (100 Mile House) won the Men’s with 120. Pat Lysholm (Forest Grove) garnered the Women’s High Score with 113, the Men’s went to Mike Matyi (Barriere) with 140, while Ruth LeBlanc won the High Out with 64.