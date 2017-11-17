At Deka’s October 21 dinner, Ruth Allan (left) the only remaining founding member of DLDVFD Ladies Auxiliary received her 35-year service pin from LA president Patty Nash. Diana Forster photo.

Art exhibition coming up

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

By Diana Forster

The Four Lakes Art Group invites everyone to an open house/art exhibition from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26 at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCC,) Sulphurous Lake.

Assorted hand-painted cards will be for sale by donation, with proceeds to MSCC.

Christmas potluck

A Christmas Potluck Party & Gift Exchange is scheduled for 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 at MSCC. The more the merrier!

AGM

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s (DLDRA) Aug. 8 annual general meeting saw an excellent turnout despite wildfire trauma.

Additional “No Shooting” signs have been installed, two more at each of Higgins, Sulphurous and Deka Lakes.

While the VFD’s Fishing Derby was cancelled, firefighters were thanked for patrolling frequently, every night when the Elephant Hill fire approached.

The executive remains in office except that Gary Sayenchuk was welcomed as the new vice-president. Directors comprise: Sandy Amy, Barrie Armatage, Jocelyne Colbert, Janet Ius, Kerrie LeGrand, Chris McGregor, Al Martin, Joyce Rowe and Richard Scott.

E-mail DLDRA at: dekalakeanddistrictratepayers@gmail.com.

Community dinner

Interlakes Economic Association offers a Community Dinner/Dance at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) at 6 p.m., Dec. 2 with music by Classmates. Tickets, available at The Country Pedlar, are $5 for those aged 13 and up.

Congratulations

Belatedly, we wish Jim Wishart a happy birthday and congratulate Marallyn and Morris Oerlemans on 61 years of wedded bliss.

Happy birthday to Jessica Loft, Andree Paddison, Sibylle Vogel and Jim Watson.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

– Knotty Ladies Appliqué Group meets from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20. Call 250-593-4070 for the venue.

– Community Quilting at the ICC is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

