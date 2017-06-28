A first-hand fishing derby perspective

By Barbara Hansen

What a wonderful weekend for the Father’s Day Fishing Derby! The weather was good, lots of sunshine, not too hot and loads of fun for all the families attending.

Many tickets were sold for this annual event and the Kokanee Bay Resort was full to the brim with campers and motor homes, the parking lot of the motel was reserved for all the boat trailers.

Hosts Rose and Del Stenberg were totally accommodating and went over and beyond their duties to see to everyone’s needs, great job!

I spent some time in the weigh in booth and had the opportunity to see the whole procedure.

It was here that I saw there was a lot of competitiveness between family members.

An example would be father Richard Sellars SR came in to weigh in his char, he said he was happy with the 13lb one he caught but his son Richard Sellars JR was right behind him with his catch, a whopping 19.2lbs which ended up being the third largest char caught (and the third largest fish overall).

Next came a family of five with a net full of Kokanee – three girls aged 6, 10, 12 with mom and dad.

The girls were happy with their catches, claiming they sure had fun catching them but wrinkled up their noses when mom announced she would now get lunch ready and the girls had to help dad clean them, the whole thing was quite priceless!

I returned on Sunday to sit in on the awards presentations.

There was an opportunity for all of us to hear from John Andrews from the Hough Memorial Cancer Society in Williams Lake and Chris Nickless, a director of the South Cariboo Health Foundation.

Both of these societies were recipients of funds that were allotted out in previous years.

Basically, they thanked everyone for attending and explained that the funds that they had received would stay within the community and shared some of the news on how it had been spent.

There were many prizes donated from the surrounding areas and in saying that the award presentations took over 2 hours.

Thank you all for your hard work in putting on this special event, volunteers are so valuable to a community.

Other news

The Lac La Hache Community Club is pleased to make two announcements – Lily Henderson is this years recipient of the $75 special award as chosen by the Elementary School and pickleball is a go at the arena, all insurances are in place, four courts have been made and their debut is on June 29 at 5 p.m.