Shoppers Optimum Points and the PC Plus program will combine in February 2018. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Shoppers Optimum to meld with PC Plus

Loblaws to combine both in PC Optimum

Two of the biggest rewards programs in Canada are set to combine in February.

Loblaws announced on Wednesday that it will be combining its PC Plus program, available at all Loblaws stores, with Shoppers Optimum Points to create a new PC Optimum program.

Loblaws purchased Shoppers Drug Mart for $12.4 billion in 2014 and the past couple of years have seen Presidents Choice products sold at Shoppers Drug Mart stores.

Shoppers Optimum Points will convert with a one-to-one ratio and will allow consumers to earn points at Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, City Market, No Frills, Independent, Zehrs, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Shoppers Home Health Care and online at Loblaw-owned Click & Collect websites, joefresh.com and beautyBoutique.ca.

The PC Points redemption threshold will be lowered to 10,000 points, or $10 dollars, from 20,000 points and consumers will collect 15 points instead of 10 for every dollar spent at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

Just Posted

13 collisions in the past week

Drivers asked to drive according to winter conditions

Mayor of 100 Mile House gets first poppy of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Poppy campaign officially started on Oct. 27

Pumpkin carving at 100 Mile library

Pumpkins are rooted into Halloween lore, originally carved into Jack-o-lanterns by ancient… Continue reading

CRD consults commuties on wildfires, recovery

Hot-button topics bring out both positive and negative feedback

100 Mile Waterpark Society ready to make waves with new park

$220,000 in funds raised for new water park

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Lone Butte’s Halloween celebration’s laser tag is a hit

Trunk or Treat

Shoppers Optimum to meld with PC Points

Loblaws to combine both in PC Optimum

Insane Asylum fundraiser

Fireworks and a bakesale at 108 Heritage Site

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

VIDEO: Hollywood celebs with degrees that have nothing to do with acting

The list includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnston, Will Ferrell and more

Young family makes pit stop outside of 100 Mile House while driving across the planet

Trip started in England

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

Most Read

  • CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

    After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

  • Shoppers Optimum to meld with PC Plus

    Loblaws to combine both in PC Optimum