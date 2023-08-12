A general view of a deserted migrants’ camp near the checkpoint “Kuznitsa” at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Poland’s defense minister said Saturday (Aug. 12) that the country has increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid “destabilizing” actions by its pro-Russian neighbor. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

A general view of a deserted migrants’ camp near the checkpoint “Kuznitsa” at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Poland’s defense minister said Saturday (Aug. 12) that the country has increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid “destabilizing” actions by its pro-Russian neighbor. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

Polish minister says Belarus border reinforcement is due to hostile rhetoric and actions

He insisted that the increased military presence is purely a deterrent move

Poland’s defense minister said Saturday (Aug. 12) that the country has increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid “destabilizing” actions by its pro-Russian neighbor.

Mariusz Blaszczak met in Jarylowka, in eastern Poland, with some of the troops recently deployed close to the Belarus border.

He insisted that the increased military presence is purely a deterrent move, not a hostile act, as Minsk and Moscow are claiming.

“There is no doubt that the Belarus regime is cooperating with the Kremlin and that the attacks on the Polish border are intended to destabilize our country,” Blaszczak said.

Two Belarus military helicopters briefly entered Poland’s airspace last week, a move considered by Warsaw to be a deliberate provocation. Also a pro-government group in Belarus recently alleged that Poland’s politicians, who support Ukraine in its war against Russia’s aggression, were “igniting the fire of war with their actions and rhetoric” and being “driven by the frenzy of chauvinism.”

Blaszczak said that actions taken by Belarus “pose a threat to our security” and for that reason Poland is building up its “deterrence potential.”

He said this week that up to 10,000 Polish Army and Territorial Defense troops will be stationed on the border with Belarus. Some will be in active training and patrolling, others on standby.

Officials in Moscow repeatedly voice groundless allegations that Poland intends on annexing western regions of Ukraine, and analysts say Poland has become the personification of the “collective enemy of Russia” due to its support for Ukraine and because western military equipment sent to Ukraine goes through Poland.

The Kremlin’s “main goal is to rattle Warsaw to decrease the military support for Ukraine and force Polish politicians to stay silent and fear provocations from Russia and Belarus,” Belarusian independent analyst Valery Karbalevich told The Associated Press.

“The Kremlin ramps up the hate towards Poland and ups the ante in the hope that the adversary will get scared, pull back or will react in a different way,” Karbalevich said. “Moscow very much doesn’t like that it is Poland that insists on new sanctions, advocates for Kyiv and actively supports Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO.”

Poland is also concerned about the presence in Belarus of Russian-linked mercenaries and about Middle East and African migrants trying to cross illegally from Belarus.

Poland and other countries along NATO’s eastern flank have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of taking migrants to the border in an act of “hybrid warfare” aimed at creating instability in the West.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Broadcasters to lobby Supreme Court chief justice to allow cameras at Trump’s trials

Just Posted

Luke Vorstermans founded the Roll A Hippo Foundation to bring the hippo roller to underserved communites in South Africa and beyond. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Local man works to make life easier for South African women with the hippo roller

The Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department replaced 15 sets of turnout gear to comply with gear expiry requirements. (Photo submitted)
Fire protection fees increased Watch Lake-North Green Lake fire protection area

Electrical wires that run close to vegetation such as the wires running through the branches of this tree create a hazard. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cutting down the number of power interruptions in B.C. through trimming trees.

Judy Belyea, with her beautiful quilt, “The Ranges” which won the People’s Choice Best of Show Award at the Log Cabin Quilters’ July 22/23 Show. (Photo submitted)
Amazing show of quilting by members of the Log Cabin Quilters