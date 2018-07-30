Would you support a ban on handguns?

The recent killing of two young people and wounding of 13 others in a Toronto neighbourhood was the latest example of gun violence in this country.
We’d like to know your thoughts on whether you think Canada should change it’s handgun laws.
The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce goes back to the original plan for 2017 festival
“We encourage all sorts of art work. We’re not painting snobs.”
Kayaking is an easy and relaxing activity that nearly everyone can and should do.
Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.
Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last Sunday, July 22.
The trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will open this week with tales of lavish spending on properties and clothing.
Thousands more fled their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California.
Ontario firefighters have been fighting the fires with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico
Some CryptoKitties have commanded six figures on the virtual market, and the B.C.-based company behind the project says it’s attracted more than US$12 million in investments.
Chris Crisologo of Richmond, Canada’s only amateur to make the cut, finishes at 9-under
