What do you think of Quesnel’s new bylaws targeting panhandlers and homeless people with fines?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

  • Sep. 9, 2019 9:00 a.m.
  • Poll

RELATED: City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets


newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Where are you most likely to shop?

Just Posted

What do you think of Quesnel’s new bylaws targeting panhandlers and homeless people with fines?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Collision on the intersection of Hwy 97 and Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile

Emergency services are on-site

BC Supreme Court grants Tsilhqot’in injunction to stop exploratory drilling by Taseko

The outcome of the Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case regarding infringement of Aboriginal rights will need to be decided first, judge said

New Democrats select a new candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding

Dock Currie, a second-year law student at TRU will be acclaimed as the candidate

Eclectica Choir preparing for upcoming season

‘Our repertoire this season will cover many eclectic styles’

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Canadian tennis superstar visualized each morning how she would beat her opponent during U.S. Open

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

Most Read