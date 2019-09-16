How closely are you following the federal election?

newsroom@100milefreepress.net
The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press
A White Rock woman is eager to complete a South Cariboo treasure hunt from 2002
Despite some local schools experiencing a registration drop, others saw their student body increase
35 years ago (1984): Incumbent Progressive Conservative candidate Lorne Greenaway was swept… Continue reading
70 people embarked on the self-guided art tour in support of the South Cariboo Health Foundation
Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto
The victims were a young woman from Manitoba and and a young man from the U.S.
Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni
The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada
Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after it was closed in both directions
Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed
Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket
Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close
Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.
Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket
1,000 fish were released near the border of Maine and Canada
Co-working offices are helping to add capacity to the market
Some kids struggle for weeks or even months
One teen was killed and five people injured in the shooting
Election is set for Oct. 21
Union said it would strike for wages, health care, job security and a path to permanent employment for temp workers