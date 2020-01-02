Have you had a flu shot this season?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

  • Jan. 2, 2020 4:25 p.m.
  • Poll


Winter storm alert for tonight in South Cariboo

In 100 Mile House, approximately two to four centimetres are expected

First 2020 baby for interior health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Power outages in South Cariboo

BC Hydro has reported some power outages affecting the South Cariboo, particularly… Continue reading

Cruzers make 87 blankets for patients

Once done they proceeded with hats

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

