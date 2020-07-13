Have you been following the Justin Trudeau and WE Charity story?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

  • Jul. 13, 2020 8:50 a.m.
  • Poll

RELATED: Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

RELATED: Ethics watchdog to examine Trudeau over WE Charity contract, since reversed

RELATED: WE group to stop running federal volunteer program, return funds already paid

RELATED: Conservatives say police should be called in to investigate WE charity scandal


newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

web poll

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Do you think recreation facilities in 100 Mile should reopen?

Just Posted

Have you been following the Justin Trudeau and WE Charity story?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Highway 97 to be repaved in 100 Mile House following complaints

‘It’s been over a month now since those holes have been developing’

South Cariboo piano students see success at online exams

‘I like learning new songs and then actually getting to play them well’

12 year old makes public musical debut at the farmers market

‘I was not as nervous as I thought I’d be’

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

‘It’s really frustrating’: B.C. Indigenous groups share impact of border closures

The closures have resulted in disputes between Indigenous groups and local businesses

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

The franchise was given the name back in 1933, when it was still in Boston

Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Sports fishers protest Fraser River Chinook closures

Public Fishery Alliance wants hatchery fish open for harvest

Most Read