Do you support the province’s decision to add more taxi’s but delay Uber and Lyft-style services?

The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making
Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres
10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December
A domestic incident ended after a car crashed into a pole outside Trader Joe’s market
17 people died over the weekend in a deadly boat incident
28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder
National team’s championship is first at B.C. tournament since 1996
The temperature in a city north of Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest ever recorded in Japan.
Toronto mayor John Tory spoke to the press following a mass casualty event in Toronto.
