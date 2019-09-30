Previous story
Do you think the media were right to report on Trudeau’s past with black/brownface?

Do you have your winter tires on yet?

South Cariboo Female Hockey League is looking to slap some pucks again

Registration is open for the league

From the archives from the 100 Mile Free Press

28 YEARS AGO (1991): Two residents of the upper Bradley Creek area… Continue reading

100 Mile House highschool snag silver from tough final

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) boys’ soccer team captured the… Continue reading

Hillside Community Church hosting benefit concert 100 Mile House and District Food Bank

The Hillside Community Church will be hosting a benefit concert for the… Continue reading

Spotlight on B.C.: Setting the agenda on key election issues

The latest in our four-part series looks at climate change’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Sept. 30 aims to remember the suffering of thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

