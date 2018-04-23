Do you agree with taking away someone’s driver license if they’re behind in child support?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

  • Apr. 23, 2018 9:20 a.m.
  • Poll

Related: Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence


Previous story
Do you think there should be more emergency response partnerships such as the one just announced with the Tsilhqot’in National Government?

Just Posted

Theft at Mt. Timothy latest challenge for local ski hill

Society president Mike Kidston still hoping local politicians will support referendum on funding

Age-Friendly Society hosting stress and anxiety presentation in 100 Mile House

Psychologist Kristin Buhr will be teaching strategies to deal with stress and anxiety

A decrease in locally written letters to the editor is significant

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

A case for the Penguins

A weekly sports column by the 100 Mile Free Press

Festival of the Arts to start April 23

“People should expect to hear a lot of young talent”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Most Read

  • Do you agree with taking away someone’s driver license if they’re behind in child support?

    The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press