Are you planning on vacationing within B.C. this year?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press


Are you sending your children back to school?

Government’s gun legislation leaves confusion, says Lone Butte club

‘We’re all of a similar opinion that the government doesn’t know what they’re doing’

Peter Mayr is never alone in the Cariboo

‘I like it here it’s quiet and not too many people’

White Cane Club looks to work with business community to install high visibility paint

‘There’s no reason not to do this’

CRD gives temporary use permit for mud racing

Applicants had originally searched for rezoning

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should feel safe calling the police

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Ministers concerned by brutality claims during Indigenous chief’s arrest

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam said he was the victim of police brutality

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Former B.C. goaltender speaks out about racism in Canadian hockey, society

Michael Herringer shared his personal experiences on Instagram June 5

