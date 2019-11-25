Are you planning on making any Black/Plaid Friday purchases?

Previous story
UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

New owners resurrect Mt. Timothy ski hill

Mt. Timothy invites public to soft opening to check out facility Nov. 15-16

100 Mile House Wranglers win fourth in a row

Wranglers beat North Okanagan Knights 7-3, with Darian Long getting another hattrick

100 Mile House Wranglers on the right course with a 7-2-1 record in the last 10 game

The 100 Mile Wranglers have largely been successful in their past ten… Continue reading

Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

Tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

B.C. company sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

