Are you looking forward to Mt. Timothy re-opening?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

  • Nov. 18, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • Poll

RELATED: VIDEO: New ownership group excited for season, and beyond, at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort

RELATED: New owners resurrect Mt. Timothy ski hill


newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Do you agree with Sportsnet firing Don Cherry?

Just Posted

Are you looking forward to Mt. Timothy re-opening?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers beat KIJHL titleholders

The Wranglers beat Revelstoke Grizzlies 5-3, with Darian long getting a hattrick

VIDEO: New ownership group excited for season, and beyond, at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort

“The response from the local communities was terrific.”

Upcoming planned burns for 70 Mile House and 100 Mile House

Another 150 piles will be burned throughout the region before Feb. 15, 2020.

South Cariboo athlete in focus: Ashton Chretien

‘I practice a lot like at home and other activities through school or other coaches’

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

Most Read