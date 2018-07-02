Previous story
With all the recent fire starts, do you feel more on edge than prior years?

Bridge Lake Community School Society formally dissolved

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Are you enjoying the rainy weather or would you rather have sunshine?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre in 100 Mile House is looking to join Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres

Joining the BC Association will make receiving government funding more possible

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

VIDEO: Canada Day at the 108 Mile Heritage Site

Full details in this week’s edition of the Free Press

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

Snow hits parts of B.C. in July

Snow covers from mountain passes and the Big White ski hill

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Trudeau congratulates Lopez Obrador on winning Mexican presidency

Donald Trump has also congratulated Lopez Obrador on winning the presidency

US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

John Bolton said it would be to the North’s advantage to co-operate to see sanctions lifted quickly

FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Survey shows daughters more likely to take care of parents

A B.C. woman shares struggle of taking care of aging mother

