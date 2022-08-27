Surveillance footage released by Vancouver Police shows three men in their 20s attacking a 42-year-old man after a verbal altercation inside a convenience store on July 31. (VPD photo)

VIDEO: Vancouver Police search for suspects after hate-motivated assault

Vancouver Police have released video showing a group of young people assaulting man outside a convenience store in what police are saying is likely a hate-motivated attack.

The attack occurred outside a convenience store near Commercial Drive and 10th Avenue in the early hours of July 31. Shortly after midnight, a 42-year-old man stopped off to buy a slurpee after celebrating Pride Week events downtown. There was a brief verbal confrontation between the man and another person who was waiting in line, and when the victim left the store he was jumped by three men.

“The victim had a drink thrown at him, was knocked to the ground, and was repeatedly punched and kicked by three men, while two women watched from a distance,” said VPD Cons. Tania Visintin. “After the attack, the men and women left together, leaving the injured victim on the side of the road.”

The suspects are three men who appear to be in their 20s. One man was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants, with back shoes that had orange markings. The two men were wearing white t-shits and dark short, with white shoes. Two young women were also with the group.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone with information on the identity of the suspects to contact Vancouver Police at 604-717-9209, or email hate.crimes@vpd.ca.

