VIDEO: Donald Trump’s chances at 2024 election under renewed scrutiny

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pa., on May 6, 2022. House investigators are unlikely to call Trump to testify about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. That's according to Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the nine-member panel investigating the attack. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

  • Jul. 3, 2022 3:44 p.m.
As more information is revealed about Donald Trump’s actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, analysts are weighing in on his chances of representing the Republican party in the 2024 presidential election.

The most recent insight came from a former White House aide, during testimony last week before the House committee investigating the 2021 insurrection. She claimed Trump dismissed security concerns and made several attempts throughout the day to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol.

This could impact Trump’s chances of becoming presidential nominee for the Republicans, according to an Associated Press national political reporter. Thomas Beaumont noted Trump’s approval ratings among Republicans have been slipping.

The next presidential election is set for Nov. 5, 2024.

