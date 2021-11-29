Rescue crews prepare to escort a group of stranded travellers on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz (Photo/Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

Rescue crews prepare to escort a group of stranded travellers on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz (Photo/Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

VIDEO: CFB Comox 442 Squadron recaps B.C. flood rescue mission

The Royal Canadian Air Force has released a video interview with warrant officer Matt Davidson, deputy search and rescue technicians leader, recapping 442 Squadron’s role in the rescue of hundreds of stranded residents during the devastating Nov. 15 flood and landslides in British Columbia.

“On Nov. 15, it was a normal Monday morning; we were getting the standby crew ready to leave for a training day, and then we were launched on a suspected landslide in the Agassiz area,” said Davidson.

442 Squadron sent helicopters and personnel to the site, to assist local ground search and rescue teams in the mission.

A total of 311 people were removed from the site and transported to the Agricultural Centre in Agassiz.

ALSO: 442 Squadron from CFB Comox assists evacuees

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC FloodComoxSearch and Rescue

Previous story
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

Just Posted

Isabel Jones, who worked at the Red Coach Inn for years, would like to see the inn restored to at least part of its former glory. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Red Coach Inn will undergo renovations: owner

Curtis Finley, president of Unifor Local 3018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Gibraltar Mine workers ratify 3-year contract, 68 per cent vote in favour

108 Lions Club administrator Donna White is organizing an information display on type two diabetes at the 108 Mall on Saturday, Nov. 27. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
108 Mile Ranch Lions host info display on Type 2 diabetes

Brooke Scriver.
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kamloops