Four-year-old Prince George toddler Aldie has been impressing TikTok viewers with his understanding of emotions. (Instagram/aldie_bear_)

‘That’s emotions mama’: B.C. toddler wows millions with maturity in viral TikTok

4-year-old Prince George boy discusses how he’s feeling before bedtime

A Prince George toddler has grabbed the hearts of more than 16 million TikTok viewers after his parents posted a video of him discussing his emotions with them.

In it, four-year-old Aldie climbs into bed in his sleep sack and sits across from his mom, Jonisa Padernos, to talk about something that was bothering him.

“You know earlier, I couldn’t go outside so I was a little sad. After I was a little sad, I was a little upset. More than a little,” he tells his mom.

“We all get upset sometimes. We don’t get what we want all the time,” Padernos responds.

Aldie agrees and then mentions an incident earlier when his baby sister accidentally dropped a plate. Aldie says he saw his dad looking upset and he told him to “stop, breath slow and make a smart choice.”

Aldie says he didn’t make the best choice himself when he got upset about not getting to go outside.

“Life is like that,” Padernos tells him. “We get upset, we get mad, we cry –.”

“That’s emotions mama,” Aldie interjects. “Today I had a hard time doing my emotions,” he says.

The interaction has thousands of people commenting with how impressed they are by Aldie’s emotional intelligence.

Among them is singer Meghan Trainor who said “I can’t wait for my boy to talk this much haha so sweet.”

The video has 16.6 million views as of publication.

WATCH ALSO: B.C. water-toting toddler goes viral for helping out at family business

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TikTokvideo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New B.C. legislation looks to clarify pet custody during divorce

Just Posted

All that remains from a fire on Komori Road in 70 Mile House on March 18, 2023. Eight members from the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department had a six-hour battle at a multi-structure fire that burned a motorhome, house and breezeway to the ground. They managed to save a nearby pickup truck and some outbuildings. They poured 6,700 gallons of water on the inferno. (Ken Alexander photo)
Fire claims motorhome and house in 70 Mile House

The Bonaparte First Nation and the B.C. Wildlife Federation have together restored a 500-metre section of the Bonaparte River near Ashcroft, in hopes of making it more habitable for coho salmon. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Wildlife Federation)
Channel of Bonaparte River could see more salmon, thanks to First Nation’s efforts

It is unclear what will happen with unattached patients needing hospital admission as staffing shortages continue to challenge Cariboo Memorial Hospital and Interior Health. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
IH working on plans for patients being admitted without docs at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting assistance to locate Stanley Young, 16, last seen in Williams Lake on Wednesday, March 29. (RCMP file photo)
Williams Lake RCMP request public’s assistance locating missing 16-year-old boy