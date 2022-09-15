(Black Press Media Creative)

HelloFresh Beef Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Six people have been hospitalized so far after eating contaminated beef provided by HelloFresh. If you received ground beef from the food delivery service between July 2-21, throw it away. The contaminated meat is labeled “ground beef 85% lean/15% fat” with an “EST.46841” USDA inspection mark. On the side of the packaging, identification numbers read “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155.”.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The CDC also advises throwing out frozen ground beef that may be affected and washing anything it touched. On Sept. 14, the CDC said experts are trying to determine if any other beef is bad. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, which typically start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, . include stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to the CDC, more cases could pop up, as “it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

FoodFood and Drink

Previous story
VIDEO: Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase

Just Posted

Twelve-year-old Owen Nowlin from Horsefly, was searching for the final answers to complete his passport at the festival. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly Salmon Festival celebrates and educates alongside returning salmon

Bonny Banas has joined the 100 Mile Free Press as its new circulation clerk/administrative co-ordinator. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New circulation clerk joins Free Press

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

The old Marmot Ridge Golf course in 100 Mile House. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Zoning amendment adopted to allow vet services at Marmot Ridge