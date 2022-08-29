(Black Press Media Creative)

‘Synthetic’ Embryo Breakthrough Could Help Solve Organ Donor Shortage

British scientists have successfully created a “synthetic” embryo with a brain and a beating heart.the creation could solve the donor shortage crisis and prevent miscarriages. The breakthrough could also be used to reduce the need for animal experimentation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
This Day in History: Hurricane Katrina
Next story
How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?

Just Posted

Moose are one of the large game animals hunted in B.C. (Photo submitted)
Determining annual allowable harvest in B.C. for resident and guided hunters

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’S CORNER: Internationally-trained professionals stuck facing hurdles

Wade Balbirnie, head referee for 100 Mile Minor Hockey. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
There is a shortage of minor hockey officials across Canada

Dawn Ainsley has been working as an archaeologist with Barkerville Historic Town and Park since 2015.(Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Archiving archaeological treasures from Barkerville’s Theatre Royal