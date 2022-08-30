(Black Press Media Creative)

Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in 22-Minute audio clip

Last November, Britney Spears won a legal battle to free herself from a 13-year conservatorship that dictated both her personal and professional life. The pop star is sharing more about her experience during that difficult period.

On August 28, the singer posted a 22-minute clip to YouTube addressing the conservatorship and the alleged abuse involved.

“I was scared broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it,” Spears, via YouTube.

The singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, responded to the recording with a post on her Instagram the same day. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Spears released her first new single in six years with ‘Hold Me Closer,’ a collaboration with Elton John. “I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time and I’m so grateful”, Spears said in her video.

“But if you’re a weird, if you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time and you needed to hear a story like this today so you don’t feel alone, know this: my life has been far from easy and you’re not alone,” Spears, via YouTube.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

britney spears

Previous story
How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?
Next story
Honda Motor, LG Energy plan to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery factory

Just Posted

An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Quesnel Observer.
FOREST INK: Helicopters are still important for forestry work

South Green Lake Bravo Neighbourhood Champion Kathy Traynor loads some limbs and woody debris on a trailer during a work bee last summer. The work bee was part of the process to have the Bravo Neighbourhood recognized as a FireSmart Neighbourhood. The debris, which was on an strip of land between two private properties in the Bravo Neighbourhood, was taken to the 70 Mile House Eco-Depot for storage and chipping so it could be recycled. (Ken Alexander photo)
COLUMN: There was a great turnout for the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) Auxiliary Community Day

There is something of the hero in all of us. (Illustration by Alexandra Koch/Pixabay)
Kidding around: All it takes is a step