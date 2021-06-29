A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic in Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic in Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Wedding planners say some clients making rules around vaccination status

‘It seems to be the trend right now, people still seem to be scared’

As larger weddings become possible around the country, wedding planners say the COVID-19 vaccination status of attendees has become an important talking point.

Alexandra Slawek of Boutiq Weddings and Events in Calgary said some of her clients have said they only want attendees who are at least partially vaccinated, and expects that more people will specify that requirement on invitations.

“It seems to be the trend right now, people still seem to be scared,” particularly of the Delta variant of the virus, said Slawek

“A lot of weddings have websites now, I wouldn’t be surprised if they put it as an asterisk on the website to please make sure you’re vaccinated before accepting the invitation.”

Meanwhile, Lynn Fletcher, founder of Lynn Fletcher Weddings in Calgary, said her clients definitely want their attendees to be vaccinated, but haven’t gone as far as making it a hard rule.

“I’ve definitely seen and heard a lot of clients talking informally and spreading word that way,” said Fletcher.

She said some clients are eager to get married after having had to postpone the big day three or four times.

“So they’re really taking everything seriously.”

For people who aren’t vaccinated, Fletcher said her clients have been willing to make some compromises, such as asking that those attendees get tested before the event.

She said unvaccinated people have been receptive to those compromises, especially since people are desperate for social interaction after being physically distant for so long.

ALSO READ: ‘Skater boy’ recreates wedding photo at Vernon’s Polson Park

Both planners say they’ve often been asked about their own vaccination status, and Fletcher said her plan is to ensure that any unvaccinated vendors at the wedding are required to wear masks and be tested before the event.

“We’ll probably wear masks anyway, especially for July while everybody is dipping their toes in the water and getting out of their shells,” said Fletcher, who added that all of her own organization’s staff are vaccinated.

“It’s more of a ‘we care about you’ gesture to wear masks where we can in the first few weeks of this opening we’re having.”

Slawek said there are a host of precautions that couples can take to further protect their weddings, especially if there will be some unvaccinated people attending.

She said the use of rapid COVID-19 testing, hand sanitizer or masking requirements for people who are not vaccinated could be some possible measures.

The two planners reported varying levels of demand as restrictions ease across Canada, and as the Alberta government prepares to drop almost all restrictions — including gathering limits — on July 1.

Slawek said many of her clients are still hesitant to set a firm date and would like to see how the Delta variant plays out.

Meanwhile, Fletcher said inquiries doubled for the week immediately following the Alberta government’s announcement that restrictions would almost entirely be dropped.

Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Tyler Faulkner gets his second and final COVID-19 vaccine shot from Interior Health nurse Agnes De Chavez at the Northwest Vaxmobile on Tuesday, June 22. Faulkner said he saw the clinic online and figured the sooner he was immunized the better. The Vaxmobile is part of IH’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible born before 2009 and will be coming through 100 Mile House again in July.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Heatwave closes vaccination clinics early

Quinn Percor blocks a shot from Brody Pecor during a training camp at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Rec Centre’s summer camp slots filling up fast

Newly installed plaque in 100 Mile District General Hospital, to recognize 2020 donors of over $250. (Diana Forster - submitted)
Plaque recognizes Ladies Auxiliary