A midnight photo on Christmas Day shows thousands of dead fish by White Rock’s pier. (Contributed photo)

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

A frenzy of fish captured people’s attention on White Rock’s waterfront Christmas Day – and much later into the evening.

The small swimmers – either Pacific herring or anchovy – have drawn dozens of seals and sea lions to Semiahmoo Bay in recent weeks, to dine on the shimmery creatures.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Seals and gulls swarm White Rock for fish-feeding frenzy

But while daytime photos and video submitted to Peace Arch News from Christmas Day show a flurry of activity as the fish circled and writhed through the waters, photos from around midnight depict a stark contrast; all of dead fish.

“Millions of fish on the White Rock beach at midnight at low tide last night,” writes Su Gu in a morning email to PAN Dec. 26.

“Never seen anything like this here.”

PAN has asked Fisheries and Oceans Canada for more information on the phenomenon.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

‘Millions’ of tiny fish were in Semiahmoo Bay on Christmas Day. (Christy Fox photo)

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

Just Posted

Well received Christmas dinner sees drop in attendance

Local churches came together once again to host their annual Christmas dinner.… Continue reading

Christmas Hockey Madness in 100 Mile House

The 13th Annual Christmas Adult 3-on-3 Hockey Tournament is set for the… Continue reading

Local elementary schools showcase talent in annual Christmas concerts

Local elementary schools were spreading holiday cheer as annual Christmas concerts took… Continue reading

Diaries of a City Kid: The Holidays

As the weather gets colder and darker for longer, I get grouchier.… Continue reading

108 Lions member acknowledged for years of community volunteering

‘It nice to be recognized like that’

Fashion Fridays: A special gift for Amma

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

Most Read