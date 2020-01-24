(Washington State Department of Transportation/Twitter)

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

A puzzling image spotted by a Washington State webcam less than 100 kilometres from the B.C. border has at least one person considering the possibility it may be of the mysterious Bigfoot.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a handful of screenshots from a webcam near the Sherman Pass earlier this week showing a person-shaped figure in front of a tree in the snow.

“Might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!,” the tweet reads.

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, which is a one-hour drive for humans and a 14-hour walk for Bigfoot.

The Pacific North West, including Washington State and B.C., have been home to ample sasquatch sightings over the years, as well as other mysterious lake monsters such as the Ogopogo and Shuswaggi.

In 2011, the Sasquatch Summit of Bigfoot researchers was held in Harrison Hot Springs, where late journalist-turned-sasquatch-hunter John Green was the guest of honour and lauded by believers for his research on the subject.

READ MORE: Remembering John Green’s indelible footprint

So, what do you think? Sasquatch or particularly shaped shadow?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

Just Posted

Highway 97 near 108 Mile to go down to single-lane alternating after fatal collision

RCMP and Dawson Road Maintenance will assist during smudging ceremony

Cariboo Regional District proposes 4.5 per cent more taxes

Majority of the notable tax increases are for emergency services

Athlete in Focus: Katharina Wetzig

Dedication to figure skating isn’t something 14-year-old Katharina Wetzig has questioned. Each… Continue reading

Hot July Nights looks to bring money into 100 Mile

‘This is gonna be a very big event’

Young performers offer a glimpse of what to expect for upcoming 100 Mile Festival of the Arts

Young performers showcased their talent through song, music and speech inside the… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

‘I would not go’ to China says B.C. traveller concerned about coronavirus

Alice Li said she goes to China every other year but would scrap any travel plans

Royal Canadian Legion expels B.C. member for wearing unearned military commendations

‘Stolen valour is stolen service and it’s just totally wrong’

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Most Read