A transformer exploded near Annis Road in Chilliwack on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Steve Glasson/ Facebook)

A transformer exploded near Annis Road in Chilliwack on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Steve Glasson/ Facebook)

VIDEO: Transformer explosion lights up morning sky in Chilliwack

Several bright white flashes lit up dark sky as traffic moved slowly along Hwy. 1

An exploding transformer lit up the early-morning sky in Chilliwack on Friday.

The dashcam footage was captured while a driver was travelling eastbound along Highway 1, east of Annis Road around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Several bright white flashes lit up the dark sky as traffic moved at a snail’s pace along the highway.

The footage was shared by Steve Glasson in the Fraser Valley Road Report Facebook group.

Much of Chilliwack was without power that morning. Due to icy conditions, trees and power lines encased in heavy icy knocked out power to more than 10,000 BC Hydro customers.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 customers without power in Chilliwack due to ice storm

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwack

Previous story
Victoria museum puts call out for maritime stories from B.C.’s LGBTQ2S+ community

Just Posted

Buddy the Raven and Chadwick Everett pose together for a picture at the Lac La Hache Transfer Station. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Raven hungry nevermore thanks to new friend

Kaila Buchy (front left), Katelyn McGillivray, Hannah Lindner and Arissa Toffolo along with coach Tom Buchy won gold at the 2019 BC U18 Girls’ Curling provincials and bronze at the 2019 nationals. (Curling Canada photo)
Curling banner finds home in 100 Mile rink

The Cariboo Regional District is extending its FireSmart wood waste disposal program with no tipping fees. (FireSmart image)
CRD extends FireSmart wood waste free disposal program

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health