AirPods, a wireless set of headphones. (Apple photo)

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

The challenge for many parents during the holidays is how to manage extravagant gift expectations if they’re not in the budget.

The reality is that many families can’t afford big-ticket gifts, especially tech items with adult prices that are increasingly targeting teenage consumers.

AirPods are becoming an increasingly sought after wish list item, especially amoung teens. The wireless devices run as high as $329 for the latest version.

Parenting expert Ann Douglas says parents must decide whether their teen is mature enough to take care of such easily misplaced items.

Douglas says to consider this a teachable moment, especially if their teen has their heart set on something that stretches the family finances.

Know your financial means and the imperatives guiding those spending decisions: Do you want to prioritize experiences instead of things?

If it involves technology, what usage restrictions — if any — will that gadget come with?

What message do you want to send about consumerism in general? Be realistic about what you can afford and don’t be afraid to involve the kids.

Another tip is getting teens to whittle their wish list into a handful of choices ranked in order of their must-have imperative. This would allow other family members to contribute and share the costs, and it forces the teen to weigh the pros and cons of each item.

KEEP READING: Millennial Money: How procrastinators can win at gift-giving

It forces them to examine how they plan to use the gift, and honestly evaluate whether they want it now or are willing to wait and help save for it.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

Just Posted

Public input sought on hunting regulation changes in Region 5 and around the province

Public feedback and comment period ends Jan. 17, 2020

Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Athlete in Focus: Nic Flinton

Like a lot of Canadians, Nic Flinton started playing hockey as soon… Continue reading

From the Free Press Archives

27 YEARS AGO (1992): The mountain pine beetle infestation was far more… Continue reading

What is your favourite Christmas movie?

Jessie Pruden 100 Mile House “They don’t have them on TV anymore.… Continue reading

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Most Read