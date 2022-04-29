A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

VIDEO: RCMP officer helps family of geese cross B.C. street

2 adults and 6 goslings were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in Chilliwack

A very polite and nice thing happened to a gaggle of Canada geese in Chilliwack.

The feathered family of eight – two adults and six goslings – were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in downtown Chilliwack on Friday, April 29.

“Today one of our officers had the honour of keeping some of our nation’s most famous flock safe,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said. “These Canada geese were on a mission to check out all of the exciting changes to downtown Chilliwack.”

They crossed the street almost inside the lines of the crosswalk, but not quite. The event was captured on video by Amara Jacklynn Moore.

It is unknown where the Canada geese were heading.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Just Posted

100 Mile House’s Logan Parent was an avid bull rider who loved the sport and the people he met while pursuing it. (Photo submitted)
Memorial Bull Ride to honour Logan Parent

Big Rock Ranch’s stall was a popular stop for those looking for fresh local produce at the South Cariboo Farmers Market last year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Farmers Market back at rec centre

The Arsenault family including Torstein (left), Greyson, Courtney and Rowan all had a blast at the Blue Sky’s Autism Awareness and Acceptance Event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Raising autism awareness in 100 Mile House

Caili Rae Hendley has been reported missing. (Photo submitted)
RCMP looking for missing 100 Mile woman