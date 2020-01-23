VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

–– Kamloops This Week

A very rare natural phenomenon is drawing the curious to the banks of the South Thompson River in Kamloops.

A good-sized ice disc, also known as an ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge.

The disc, estimated to be about 40 metres in diameter, can be seen circling in the middle of the river, with open water around it appearing as a moat.

According to a paper, Rotation of melting ice disks due to melt fluid flow, published in 2016 in the journal Physical Review E by researchers from the University of Liège in Belgium, ice discs are spun not from the river’s movements, but as a result of the ice cooling the water around the disc.

How long the South Thompson River ice disc remains in rotation depends on the whims of Mother Nature.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver tries to cross B.C. bridge with only three working wheels

Just Posted

B.C. Indigenous communities receive funding for hands-on trades training

Nuxalk, Witset, Penticton Indian Band, TRU Williams Lake, and Camosun College among beneficiaries

Age-Friendly presentation aiming to make pain-management a little easier

‘Having more tools to be able to cope with that pain is very helpful for people of all ages’

Electric charging stations in 100 Mile now open to the public

‘People have called from as far away as Kamloops’

UPDATE: One person seriously injured after northbound transport truck jack-knifes on Highway 97

Road conditions at the time were icy

MISSING TEEN: Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s help in finding Angel Emile

Emile was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake Jan. 16

VIDEO: WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

Most Read