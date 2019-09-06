Black Widow squares off with Praying Mantis in West Kelowna home. (Varina Stone/Youtube)

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Some may call it the battle of the century among B.C. insects.

A West Kelowna woman is offering up a glimpse into the Darwinian evolutionary theory of natural selection in the form of a six-minute fight between a black widow spider and a preying mantis, all caught on camera.

ALSO READ: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Varina Stone’s footage begins with the pair squaring off in a crack between a piece of Styrofoam and block of wood. The black widow appears to be on the offensive, trying to get its legs on the mantis.

Without giving away the ending, the fight does take a surprising turn:

Previous story
Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report

Just Posted

Peter Kerek; seeking a more fair and just society

With the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding heading to election come October, its people will… Continue reading

Harry Bishop rides for a cure for cancer

“It’s the least I can do and I’ll keep on doing it”

Flower thieves make off with over $300 in arrangements

Lee’s Custom Floors was the target of vandalism in 100 Mile House on Aug. 19

Community Navigator program to be more accessible for rural South Cariboo residents

‘This really is something that is needed in the community’

Staff and students at 100 Mile Elementary welcome new faces to the community

‘It was just a terrific first day back,’ said vice principal Shawn Nelson

VIDEO: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

19-year-old becomes first Canadian to reach singles final in New York

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

Police are cracking down on drivers who just can’t take their eyes off their phones

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

Most Read