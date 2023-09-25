Officers marched the streets of Victoria to gather for the ceremony Sept. 24 at the monument behind the B.C. legislature, 501 Belleville St. (B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial Service screenshot)

Officers marched the streets of Victoria to gather for the ceremony Sept. 24 at the monument behind the B.C. legislature, 501 Belleville St. (B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial Service screenshot)

VIDEO: Police march sombre at memorial ceremony in B.C. capital

Memorial lands two days after the shooting death of Metro Vancouver RCMP officer

Poised to honour 130 officers Sunday in the provincial capital, the annual British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial Service held an added sombre note just days after losing an officer.

READ ALSO: Death of B.C. Mountie casts pall over law enforcement across Canada

Two short days after the shooting death of Metro Vancouver RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien, 51 officers marched the streets of Victoria to gather for the ceremony Sept. 24 at the monument behind the B.C. legislature, 501 Belleville St. Called the bastion, the provincial monument unveiled in 2004 is dedicated to officers who lost their lives in active service.

READ ALSO: Police mourn death of RCMP constable fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.

This year it honoured the 131 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, including Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang who was added to the Roll of Honour. Yang, 31, was stabbed to death on Oct. 18, 2022.

The memorial coincides with the National Police & Peace Officers’ Memorial held in Ottawa, also on the last Sunday in September.

Law enforcement

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of fall?
Next story
PODCAST: One-on-one interview with BC United Leader Kevin Falcon

Just Posted

Martha Sure, right, joined by her husband William Sure, left, and her daughter Norma Sure takes in the historic photo display from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School at the Gibraltar Room Sept. 25 to Sept. 29. Martha was a student at the school for eight years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School historic photo display opens in Williams Lake

Elliott George Dester. (Photo submitted)
MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Elliott Dester

High winds in the Cariboo are expected to increase fire activity and smoke. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
Extreme winds forecast for Cariboo Fire Centre

Harvey Canning and Red the last of his horses. (Image supplied)
Cariboo Calling: Riding the bronc on a dare