Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds the Stanley Cup trophy at the fan zone in Moscow ahead of the the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup that is being played in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP Photo)

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Alex Ovechkin has brought the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

The Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow where World Cup games are screened. With the Russian National Guard providing security, Ovechkin lifted the cup above his head in front of a crowd of fans, who were allowed to take photos with the trophy.

“The cup is with us. The cup is in Moscow, Russia,” Ovechkin said. “I am very happy for the people that can see it and touch it. I am very, very happy.”

Ovechkin said he wishes the Russian soccer team well in its quarterfinal match against Croatia in Sochi.

“The national team did a great a job for the fans. Everyone is so happy. Miracles can happen. We are not far away from the final,” he said. “We need to fight, and our players understand it. They will do everything that they can.”

Ovechkin won his first Stanley Cup championship a month ago in his 13th season in Washington.

Other Russian NHL players are also interested in soccer. Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins posted a picture on Instagram showing himself on a luxury jet with Ilya Kovalchuk of the Los Angeles Kings and Alexander Radulov of the Dallas Stars.

“Flying to Sochi” was the caption.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Just Posted

New vegetable garden for Canim Lake school

Eliza Archie Memorial School students learn to grow nutritious food from seed to harvest

Wooing

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Metalocalypstick fest in Lone Butte ‘a ripping good time’

‘There’s not many of us and we have to empower each other.”

Burned South Cariboo girl leaves BC Children’s Hospital, goes to burn centre

“We’re hopeful about her arms because look at her face.”

Wranglers Alumni Tournament will feature around 15 former players

Golf tournament gives the community a chance to meet former Wrangler players

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Parents of B.C. resident who died in explosive fire speak out

West Kelowna residents showed their support for David Hunt’s family after the fire

Whale watch body wants closer access to other orcas as feds set 200-metre limit

Whale scientists say the 200-metre limit still may not be enough distance to help the animals

10 ways to protect your home against wildfires

Restoration company recommends ways to protect your property and create an evacuation plan

B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials

U.S. representatives criticize Canada’s inaction on selenium pollution in transboundary waters

Most Read