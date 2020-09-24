VIDEO: Cypress announces new ‘Mountain Coaster’

The coaster is set to be 1.7 kilometres long off of Black Mountain

By Janelle Swift

Adventure is coming to Cypress Mountain, with the resort announcing a new ride – dubbed the “Mountain Coaster” – stretching over 1.7 kilometres with 279 metre of vertical drop.

The new coaster will start at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain, the resort announced on social media Tuesday (Sept. 22).

Riders will be able to reach speeds up to 40 km/h while still being suited for all ages and physical capabilities.

With phase one of the coaster already underway, phase two is planned to start in the upcoming winter season.

Riders will be able to wind down the coaster track with forested vistas and exciting bends as soon as summer of 2021 when the gravity thrilled ride is set to launch, says Cypress Mountain Resort.

Emanuel Wholfarter, Sunkid’s CEO, is behind the construction of the new attraction, which will have the unique option for riders to control their own speed through their own handbrake inside each cart.

“The terrain on the slopes of Black Mountain will perfectly complement our technology and create an amazing ride,” Wholfarter said in a statement.

Russell Chamberlain, the resort’s president, says the new Mountain Coaster demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to providing recreation for their guests.

“This activity positions perfectly within our planned vision for enhancing year round accessibility to our world class public recreation facilities,” he said.

Ahead of this next season, the resort also recently launched a new “Lights to the Lodge” snowshoe experience.

